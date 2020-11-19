Johnson City sophomore represents Section IV as Under Armour All-American

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Johnson City sophomore DJ Neer recently played in the Under Armour All-America games.

"It's really hard for a kid from a small town school to make a team like that," said Johnson City lacrosse coach Bo Flynn.

Neer said this was the first time he tried out for the team. The tryouts were a few weeks before the tournament, which took place in October, in Virginia beach.

Neer was a member of the Upstate New York team.

"You play three teams," he said. "We played Long Island and New England twice. It's a fun experience."

Neer said he was surprised to learn he made the team. Now, he said it's one of his biggest accomplishments.

"Making the team, I see that as keep working hard," said Neer.

Neer said his team lost earlier than he hoped. Still, playing with the best of the best helped him improve his skills.

"It definitely made me a much better player because I got to see, like where I'm at compared to everyone else," said Neer.

Flynn agreed, and said playing with such top talent helped Neer develop his game.

"For him to play with talent like that, you're going to make yourself better and you're going to get exposed to more colleges too," said Flynn.

Neer's freshman season was canceled due to the pandemic, but he played with the Wildcats varsity team in 8th grade.

"We kind of threw him into the fire," said Flynn. "We trusted him even as an 8th grader and it helped his development, where he is now."

As Neer gets ready for his sophomore season, he hopes to bring what he learned to the Wildcats.

"All the defense, and everyone just stay talking," he said. "Our team chemistry just has to be there and then we can play as an actual team."

Flynn said Neer's experience also puts Johnson City and all of Section IV on the map.

"We've never had a kid make the Under Armour all-star team, which is the highest club team you can make, so we're really excited," said Flynn.