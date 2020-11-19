Judge halts federal execution after lawyers contract virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge is temporarily blocking the federal government’s plan to execute the first female death row inmate in almost six decades after her attorneys contracted coronavirus visiting her in prison. The order was handed down Thursday by U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington. It prohibits the federal Bureau of Prisons from carrying out Lisa Montgomery’s execution before the end of the year. She was scheduled to be put to death on Dec. 8 at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. Montgomery’s attorneys had sought to delay the execution in order to file a clemency petition on her behalf.