Mexico becomes 4th country to hit 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has passed the 100,000 mark in COVID-19 deaths, becoming only the fourth country _ behind the United States, Brazil and India _ to do so. José Luis Alomía Zegarra, Mexico’s director of epidemiology, announced Thursday that Mexico had 100,104 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. The milestone comes less than a week after the country said it had topped 1 million registered coronavirus cases, though officials agree the number is probably much higher. Mexico’s living bear the scars of the pandemic along with their lost friends and loved ones. Many surviving coronavirus victims say the psychosis caused by the pandemic is one of the most lasting effects.