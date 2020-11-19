Mossimo Giannulli reports to prison in college bribery case

BOSTON (AP) — Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli has reported to prison to begin serving his five-month sentence for bribing his daughters’ way into college. Giannulli’s wife, “Full House” actor Lori Loughlin, is already behind bars for her role in the college admissions bribery scheme involving prominent parents and elite schools across the country. She began her two-month prison term late last month. The couple was among the most high profile parents charged in the scheme, which authorities say involved hefty bribes to get undeserving teens into schools with rigged test scores or bogus athletic credentials.