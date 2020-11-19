Norwich High School and Middle School to go remote on Thursday

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Norwich High School and Middle School will have remote instruction Thursday, Nov. 19.

According to a statement on their website, the decision comes after the Norwich City School District discovered a positive COVID-19 student case at the high school, and learned a middle school teacher's family member had tested positive.

NCSD says both buildings will be closed on Thursday for contact tracing and deep cleaning.

The district is working with health officials to contact trace and will determine whether the buildings will be reopened for in-person instruction on Friday, Nov. 20.

The district says the students will be exempt from the BOCES programs.

Stanford Gibson and Perry Browne Elementary schools will remain open, and will follow the normal schedule.

For more information, click here.