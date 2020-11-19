Oneonta City School District goes remote following positive COVID-19 cases

ONEONTA (WBNG) -- The Oneonta City School District will be going fully remote starting Thursday, Nov. 19.

According to the district's website, remote learning will through at least until Monday, Nov. 30.

District officials said the decision came after OCSD was notified of a positive COVID-19 case involving a staff member at the Oneonta Middle School.

Additionally, several district staff members were found to be close contacts of individuals who tested positive for the coronavirus.

District superintendent Thomas Brindley said those cases have a "substantial" impact on school buildings.

Despite the switch, the district said students in the New Visions, BOCES CTE, and Full-day BOCES programs will attend school as normal.

Brindley is hopeful to have students return to the hybrid learning model if the buildings are deemed safe on Nov. 30.

