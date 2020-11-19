PA Department of Transportation, State Police enact annual Operation Safe Holiday campaign

PENNSYLVANIA (WBNG) -- With the holidays right around the corner, Pennsylvania State Police are reminding people to drive safely.

Pennsylvania State Police and the Department of Transportation enacted their annual "Operation Safe Holiday" Campaign.

State Police say traveling is discouraged due to the pandemic, but if you do travel be sure to slow down, wear your seatbelt, have proper lights on, and always be sober.

State Police add that they see an increase in violations in the holidays with people driving under the influence.

Police say their main priority is to take drunk drivers off the roads.

Police say there is no excuse to drive under the influence, adding that you can always call a taxi or ride-sharing app to safely get home.

State Police also say that you must buckle up, adding that seatbelts save lives.