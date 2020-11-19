Pandemic upends plans, lives of renowned Cuban musicians

HAVANA (AP) — Renowned Cuban musicians are turning to the internet or seeking other jobs to survive a pandemic that has shuttered businesses across the island, which only days ago reopened its airport to visitors after a nearly eight-month lockdown. Music journalist Michel Hernández says local artits lack the long- term record contracts with major labels that can help boost record sales for big-name performers abroad. Many Cuban musicians also saw big plans dashed by the coronavirus restrictions, including the 50th anniversary celebration by Los Van Van.