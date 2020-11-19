Pennsylvania lawmakers prepare to vote $10B budget package

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state Legislature is set to begin voting on a nearly $10 billion no-new-taxes spending package to carry state government through the rest of the fiscal year and fill a multibillion-dollar deficit inflicted by the pandemic. The legislation emerged Thursday from closed-door talks as lawmakers rush to wrap up their two-year session. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, earlier this fall asked the Republican-controlled Legislature for another nearly $10 billion in spending to round out the fiscal year, after lawmakers approved a piecemeal, no-new-taxes $25.8 billion budget in May. To close the deficit, lawmakers are using more than $3 billion in federal pandemic aid and transferring more than $500 million from off-budget state accounts.