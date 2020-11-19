Pennsylvania’s top court denies appeal in 2010 torture death

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — The state Supreme Court has upheld the death penalty imposed on a man in the torture death of a mentally disabled woman in western Pennsylvania. A Westmoreland County jury had sentenced Melvin Knight to death by lethal injection in August 2013. But the commonwealth’s highest court ordered a new penalty trial in November 2016 after finding that jurors were not told that Knight had no criminal record. The second penalty phase trial was held in 2018, and Knight again received the death penalty. He then appealed that verdict. But in a unanimous ruling issued this week, the state Supreme Court found the verdict was fully supported by the evidence.