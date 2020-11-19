Steady temperatures overnight before a mild Friday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Breezy at times. Temperatures steady with cooler locations further east. Low of 38 (32-40). Winds out of the south, southwest at 5-15 mph.



FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High of 58 (55-61). Winds out of the southwest at 5-12 mph.



FRIDAY NIGHT: Skies partly cloudy early, clouds thickening to mostly cloudy. Low of 38 (35-41). Winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy but dry. High of 50. Cooler north. Low of 32. Winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

A mix of mostly cloudy skies and a breeze out of the south, southwest tonight will keep temperatures fairly mild and even steady for many locations. Locations further east will remain the coolest.



Cloudy skies linger into Friday morning but eventually give way to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Temperatures will be on the mild side with even a few locations even seeing 60 degrees! This mild pattern will linger for much of the weekend, however, clouds will be in-place for the most part on Saturday and Sunday.



We introduce the chance for some showers late on Sunday with the bulk of the rainfall happening during the morning hours on Monday.