SUNY Broome admits entire Windsor Central High School class of 2021

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- For the second year in a row, SUNY Broome has admitted the entire graduating class of 2021 at Windsor Central High School.

It is apart of the Windsor CSD/SUNY Broome College Express Partnership, students were able to register for the college during a 2-day seminar at the school.

Students were split into two different registration groups to accomodate social distancing guidelines, a representative from SUNY Broome was dialed in via video conference.

All students no matter their intent will have the opportunity to attend the college, they can also participate in free "Learning workshops" that include scholarships, financial aid, advising, housing, placement assessment, and more.

Kalista Holt a graduating senior will be attending SUNY Broome to pursue business marketing, with the overall goal of owning her own hair salon.

Holt said the registration event made the entire process a breeze.

"I am excited because I had no clue about any of the college process, but doing this I knew exactly what I had to do so it was easy to apply."

Windsor CSD and SUNY Broome have had a very strong and long relationship according to Christina Taylor, the Counselling Department leader.

"We've had fast forward courses in our school district for many many years, and the participating is growing each year, and all these courses are free for our students," said Taylor.

The partnership between the two schools also contributes to retaining local workforce talent within the community.

"I've had many students who've gone to SUNY Broome go onto a four-year college and then come back to work within the community and enjoy the education they obtained at SUNY Broome," said Taylor.

Windsor is only school to register their entire senior class to SUNY Broome.