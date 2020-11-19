Thompson signs NLI to Fairfield

TOWN OF FENTON (WBNG) -- Chenango Valley senior Rory Thompson signed his national letter of intent to play lacrosse at Fairfield University.

Thompson called playing a division one sport a "dream come true."

"I've been waiting for this moment, literally for my entire life," he said. "I think it was second grade, first grade was when I decided I wanted to play division one sports."

Thompson said the lacrosse team and coaches at Fairfield were what sold him.

"When I got there, the first thing I noticed was coaches energy," he said. They were amazing, probably some of the nicest and coolest people I've ever met. Met a couple of the guys, and the campus was beautiful so that's where I decided to go."

Thompson also plays football. He said he always thought he'd end up playing football in college, but playing on a travel lacrosse team in 8th grade changed his perspective.

"I was discovered by a travel coach, and he told me to come play and I ended up choosing to play with him and it made me way better. Coach Bob Street in Corning, New York. He changed my life, changed my lacrosse, taught me so much about everything," said Thompson.

Thompson is an Under Armour All-American, was named to the first-team all-division lacrosse team twice, and was a four-year starter on the varsity team.

For football, Thompson was given all-state and all-division honors.

He said his goal after college is to become a lacrosse coach.