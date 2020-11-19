UK military spending boost stokes concerns on overseas aid

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has backed what is being touted as the biggest investment program in the U.K.’s armed forces since the end of the Cold War three decades ago. Johnson told lawmakers Thursday that the four-year financial package for the Ministry of Defense will “end the era of retreat” and pivot ting it towards potential future threats. Johnson said the armed forces will receive an additional 16.5 billion pounds ($21 billion) over and above the government’s earlier plans. There are growing concerns that some of that money will come from a reduction in the international aid budget, but the prime minister brushed them aside.