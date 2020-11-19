Undated envelopes could decide tight state Senate election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania state Senate race may hinge on whether the Republican challenger can convince appeals courts that ballots in signed, mail-in envelopes shouldn’t count if they were not also dated by the voters. Commonwealth Court has accepted Nicole Ziccarelli’s appeal. The state judges ordered that for now, Allegheny County must segregate and not add to its total count more than 2,300 mail-in ballots without dates on their exterior envelopes. Ziccarelli is currently down by just 28 votes in a race The Associated Press has not called against incumbent Democrat Jim Brewster. Brewster is the ranking Democrat on the Law and Justice and Game and Fisheries committees. Ziccarelli is a lawyer from New Kensington.