Polish police criticized for using tear gas on protesters

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish police have came under criticism for using tear gas and force on mostly female and young protesters. The tear gas was used Wednesday night during the latest in a string of women-led protests against a top court ruling restricting abortion. Political tensions have been extremely high in Poland since the constitutional court ruled last month to impose a near total ban on abortion. Mass street protests have so far prevented the government from enforcing the ruling. Meanwhile, a standoff with the European Union and a surge in coronavirus infections, with a record number of 637 deaths in one day recorded Thursday, are adding to a sense of deepening crisis in the country.