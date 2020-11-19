WHO warns of deadly second wave of virus across Middle East

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The World Health Organization’s chief for the Middle East is warning that as winter nears and coronavirus cases surge to new heights across the region, the only way to avoid mass death is for countries to move swiftly and decisively to tighten restrictions and enforce preventative measures. The WHO official expressed concern that countries in the area were lowering their guard after tough lockdowns imposed earlier this year. More than 60% of all new infections in the past week were reported from Iran, Jordan and Morocco. Cases are up in Lebanon and Pakistan. And Jordan, Tunisia and Lebanon have reported the biggest single-day death spikes from the region.