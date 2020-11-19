Windy, but warmer

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, windy. Periods of mostly sunny. High 46 (42-50) Wind S 10-20 G30 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 34 (30-36) Wind SSW 10-20 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, periods of mostly sunny. High 56 (54-58) Wind SW 10-15 mph

A gusty south wind will allow temperatures to climb into the 40s for Thursday with partly cloudy skies. There will be periods of mostly sunny. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 30s.

Quiet and warmer weather for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 50s. We'll be mild Sunday, but with a cold front approaching we will have late day showers. These will continue into Monday.

We'll be partly cloudy Tuesday with seasonable temperatures. Another low will move in Wednesday with clouds and rain.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.