60s and sunny in November!

(WBNG) -- It may be winter, but the weather in Broome County today felt like Spring.

The outside temperatures reached up to the 60's on Friday, making the day an unusually warm November Friday.

Nevertheless, Broome County residents decided to take advantage of the weather and head out to the park.

Many families were seen at Rec. Park as kids ran around and played on the Our Space playground.

Parents said they brought their kids to the park because they know days like this won't last and are happy to have their kids enjoying the sunshine and warm weather while they can.

One mom from Binghamton said her family tries to take advantage of every nice day we get.