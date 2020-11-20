Binghamton City School District teacher shares her virtual teaching tips from 2020

(WBNG) -- Despite a challenging school year, Theodore Roosevelt third grade teacher, Jennifer Slavetskas, says the Fall semester has been rewarding.

She says a lot of it came down to her students' excitement, their passion for learning, and their commitment to coming to class every day.

Slavetskas shares some tips she learned on how to make a better year: maintain a routine for students and lead interactive classes. Slavetskas said she would begin her classes with a morning meeting where students can see and talk to one another to start their day socially.

She says having a routine was also very important for her students and she would have "rainbow planners" to help maintain their class plans for the day.

Slavetskas says there are many good apps teachers can download to help with an interactive yet remote classroom.

She adds it's also important to maintain good communication with parents, especially in case she notices a student struggling.

She says she is grateful for her students and she has seen them become more independent during this challenging semester.