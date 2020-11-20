Broome County rapid testing site moves Monday

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- The county's coronavirus rapid testing site at St. Paul's church in Binghamton has seen a record number of tests, but will be moving to a new location on Monday, Nov. 23.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says there was a record number of people tested at the rapid testing mobile testing site yesterday.

Garnar says more than 200 people were tested yesterday at this site alone.

The testing site closed at St. Paul's church in Binghamton Friday night, but will be moving to a new location next week.

The county's rapid testing site will, starting Monday, be at the Harpursville Baptist church off of Main St.

The county says they will be testing at the church from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and testing will only be taking place on Monday's and Tuesday's.

The site will not be in operation for Thanksgiving weekend on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday.

To register for the site, click here, or call 211.