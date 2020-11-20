UK’s Johnson stands by minister found to have bullied staff

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is standing by his interior minister on Friday despite an investigator’s conclusion that she bullied members of her staff. Home Secretary Priti Patel has been under investigation after several civil servants accused her of bullying. Patel denies the allegations. A report published Friday said Patel had not met the standards required of a government minister, and concluded her behavior fit the definition of bullying. Cabinet ministers found to have breached the ministerial code are generally expected to resign. But the government said Johnson had “full confidence” in Patel and considers the matter closed. Johnson’s adviser on ministerial standards Alex Allan, who led the investigation, resigned instead, saying he could not continue in his job.