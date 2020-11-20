Death toll at 37 in Uganda unrest after Bobi Wine’s arrest

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The death toll from protests over the arrest of Ugandan opposition presidential hopeful and musician Bobi Wine has risen to 37, police said Friday. This is the country’s worst unrest in a decade, and more is expected ahead of the election early next year. Wine has been granted bail in the eastern town of Iganga after being arrested on Wednesday and accused of flouting COVID-19 guidelines that require presidential candidates to address less than 200 people.