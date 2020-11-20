Florida’s Sen. Scott has coronavirus, ‘very mild symptoms’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Rick Scott of Florida says he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolating at home with “very mild symptoms.” Scott is the second senator, along with Iowa’s Chuck Grassley, and at least the eighth member of Congress to announce a positive test this week. The 67-year-old Scott has been quarantining at home after coming into contact in Florida on Nov. 13 with someone who subsequently tested positive. Scott’s office says he had “multiple negative rapid tests earlier in the week” but a test he took Tuesday came back positive Friday morning. The Republican senator and former Florida governor says he’s “feeling good” and will be working at his home in Naples.