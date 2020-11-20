Georgia Secretary of State to certify election for Biden

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s top elections official is expected to certify election results showing Joe Biden won the presidential election in the state. But Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stumbled on this last step Friday, prematurely announcing the certification while only unofficial results remained available to to the public. His office then put out a corrected statement saying the results would be released later. The bottom line remains the same: Raffensperger says the hand count of nearly five million votes shows Biden got more than President Donald Trump. Gov. Brian Kemp will have until 5 p.m. Saturday to certify the state’s slate of 16 presidential electors.