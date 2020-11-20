Greece: 2 private clinics appropriated to treat COVID-19

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s Health Ministry says it is appropriating two private health clinics and their staff in northern Greece as the region’s public hospitals are under severe pressure from a surge in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks. In a statement issued Friday, the ministry said it had requested beds in private hospitals be made available to the public health system for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, but that “despite the effort, the finding of a mutually acceptable solution was not possible.” The ministry said that as of Friday it was forcibly appropriating the two clinics and their staff in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece’s second largest urban center which is at the center of constantly spiraling cases.