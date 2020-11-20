Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State backup quarterback Will Levis could make the second start of his career when the winless Nittany Lions host Iowa. Penn State head coach James Franklin said Levis provided “a spark” after replacing Sean Clifford in last week’s loss to Nebraska. Levis ran for 61 yards and added 219 yards through the air for the Nittany Lions, who are 0-4 after starting the season ranked in the Top 10. Iowa has won two straight following an 0-2 start, including a 35-7 romp over Minnesota last week.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is developing a reputation as Ben Roethlisberger’s go-to target when things get tough. The 23-year-old Smith-Schuster leads the unbeaten Steelers in receptions through nine games, many of them difficult catches in traffic that Smith-Schuster turns into first downs. Roethlisberger says he trusts Smith-Schuster to make the play regardless of the circumstances. Smith-Schuster is in the final year of his rookie contract but says he’s not worried about his future and is simply focused on getting the Steelers to the Super Bowl. Pittsburgh plays at Jacksonville this weekend.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Carson Wentz hasn’t been himself this season. But the Browns know Philadelphia’s quarterback is still dangerous. Wentz’s stats have been deplorable in 2020 yet he’s still got the Eagles atop the wretched NFC East heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Browns. Cleveland could have drafted Wentz in 2016, but instead made a major trade with the Eagles, who have no regrets in taking him with the No. 2 overall pick they got from the Browns. Cleveland is 6-3 for the first time since 2014 and knows it needs to win at home to stay in the playoff hunt.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are talking about practice. Despite leading the NFC East, the Eagles have a losing record and face a difficult schedule over the next five weeks. Their next five opponents are a combined 32-13, starting with a trip to Cleveland on Sunday. A slew of injuries have contributed to Philadelphia’s struggles but players know they have to step up and perform better. Earlier in the week, coach Doug Pederson dismissed an NFL Network report that said quarterback Carson Wentz had sloppy practice habits.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech face off at Heinz Field on Saturday with both teams smarting from brushes with COVID-19. The Panthers were forced to postpone their trip to Georgia Tech last week due to COVID-19 protocols, while the Hokies began the season short-handed due to an outbreak on the team. Virginia Tech has won three of the last four meetings, including a 28-0 romp in the rain last year in Blacksburg. The game is also Senior Day for nearly two dozen Panthers. Most of them are still weighing whether to return in 2021 after the NCAA granted athletes impacted by the pandemic another year of eligibility.