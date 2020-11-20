Invasive spotted lanternfly has arrived in Ithaca, elsewhere

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The invasive spotted lanternfly has arrived near Ithaca and in two New York counties that border Pennsylvania, threatening vineyards and other agricultural producers in the state. The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported on Friday that the bugs have been found in Ithaca and in Rockland and Orange counties in recent weeks. The large spotted bugs are native to Asia and flash a bright spot of red when opening their wings. Lanternflies feed on the sap of plants like grapes, apples and hops. Inspectors from the state Department of Agriculture and Markets are working to locate the insect’s eggs and remove them before they hatch in the spring.