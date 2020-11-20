Johnson City church named in Broome County COVID health alert

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department has issued a public health alert for a location where a person who visited later tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department asks if you were at the below location that you self-quarantine and monitor yourself for symptoms until November 30.

Two River Church, 1 Chrisfield Ave in Johnson City

Nov. 15 during the Children's Service from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The health department says you should self-quarantine if you were at the location on the respective date and time from 10 minutes or more.