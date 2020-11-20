Pfizer applied for FDA emergency use; but what does that mean?

(WBNG) -- Pfizer and BioNTech have applied for FDA 'emergency use,' after they announced earlier this week that their data showed the vaccine to be 95% effective.

So, what does "emergency use" mean? A local Broome County doctor, Dr. Capin, with Lourdes explains.

Dr. Capin says usually, certain drugs and vaccines could take up to 10 years to develop with normal clinical phases. So, since the vaccine is trying to be for "emergency use," it is also trying to be fast-tracked as quickly as possible.

Dr. Capin compares it to saying, "Hey, we need this right now."

But, he also says it will still be a process to approve the vaccine.

This is because the FDA will need to examine all the research and deliberate if the vaccine is safe for the public to take.

Other entities like the CDC will also investigate the research.

He adds that another reason why Pfizer is seeking emergency use is that people are dying every day and a vaccine may lessen the severity of the symptoms of covid.