Pirates designate P Williams, OF/IF Osuna for assignment

7:36 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have designated pitcher Trevor Williams and utility player José Osuna for assignment. The team made the moves to create room on the 40-man roster for infield prospect Rodolfo Castro and starting pitching prospect Max Kranick. The 28-year-old Williams spent five seasons with the Pirates, the last four as a member of the starting rotation. Williams went 31-37 with a 4.43 ERA in 106 career appearances in Pittsburgh but struggled in each of the last two seasons. Osuna hit .241 in four seasons with the Pirates while bouncing around defensively.

Associated Press

