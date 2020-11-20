Cloudy, but dry Saturday

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few breaks of sunshine. High of 46 (42-51). Winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Low of 27 (24-30). Winds light out of the north.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Brief scattered afternoon rain/snow showers. Best chance west. Scattered showers develop during the

evening hours. Chance of rain 30% in the afternoon. High of 39. Low of 36. Winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Rain showers and breezy during the morning. Drying out in the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Chance of rain in the morning 60%. High of 46. Low of 46.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High of 40. Low of 28.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Showers possible late. 30%. High of 44. Low of 34.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. 30%. High of 48. Low of 38.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 30%. High of 50.

A cold front will move through the region Friday night but there will actually be little to no precipitation associated with it. The biggest factor will actually be the change of the wind direction to more of a northwesterly flow creating mostly cloudy skies for Saturday.

Cloudy skies linger into Sunday ahead of our next system. For the most part, Sunday will be dry. There is the chance for a brief passing rain/snow shower during the afternoon with the best chance to see one further west. More scattered showers move in during the evening hours eventually becoming widespread by Monday morning.

Showers move out by the afternoon hours but we remain in a very active pattern this week leading to several chance for rain tonight.