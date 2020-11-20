Report: Mavis Discount Tire asks court to dismiss lawsuits in Schoharie limo crash

(WBNG/WRGB) -- According to CBS affiliate WRGB 6 News, Mavis Discount Tire has filed for a dismissal of lawsuits against them connected to the Schoharie limo crash that killed 20 people in 2018.

According to WRGB , Mavis places the blame on the operators of Prestige Limo.

The paperwork says that when Nauman Hussain brought the limo in, Mavis told him the vehicle needed substantial work. Mavis claims Hussian turned down the work, saying he was going to sell the limo instead. That explains why Mavis only performed temporary repairs.

The court paperwork says families and estates of the victims who filed the civil suits cannot make the case that the Mavis inspection is connected to the actions of the limo company that put the vehicle on the road after the state told them to take it out of service. As for damages, Mavis also said plaintiffs never proved that Mavis acted with malice.

Daniel Rubin, the attorney for the Rivenburg family who lost their daughter in the crash made a statement.

“The NTSB report, which they rely on in this motion, says if brakes were properly serviced, it should have been capable of stopping the vehicle at the intersection. If Mavis had done what it was supposed to have done, this accident was prevented.”

The crash happened on Oct. 6, 2018, and was under investigation by the NTSB. Investigators say the limousine traveled through an intersection at a high speed. They also said the limo went into a parking lot of a restaurant and hit an SUV. The collision with the SUV caused the SUV to strike three people walking toward the parked vehicle.

Twenty people died in the crash, including the limo driver, 17 passengers, and two of the pedestrians in the parking lot.