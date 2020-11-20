Trump to meet Michigan leaders in bid to subvert election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michigan state legislators are headed to the White House as President Donald Trump makes an extraordinary and sure-to-be futile attempt to block Joe Biden’s victory in the battleground state and subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election. The state has yet to certify its results for Biden, who won Michigan by 154,000 votes. Trump and his allies have been trying to convince judges and lawmakers in the state to set aside the popular vote and swap in Republican-chosen electors. It is part of a flurry of legal activity in battleground states, none of it promising for Trump.