Warm weather is here, for now

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, periods of mostly sunny. Windy, mild. High 58 (54-60) Wind SW 10-20 G25 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 38 (34-40) Wind W 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Periods of partly cloudy possible. High 48 (44-50) Wind NW 5-15 mph

SUNRISE: 7:02 AM

SUNSET: 4:37 PM

We're getting a warm push of air. This along with a wave moving through is giving us some showers. We will get warmer weather for Friday with highs in the 50s to near 60.

A cold front will be coming through, so we will be cooler Saturday and Saturday night.

A change for Sunday. As a low approaches, we'll have snow changing to rain. The precipitation will arrive late in the morning. A clipper like low will give us rain showers Monday. We'll also be turning cooler.

We'll be partly cloudy Tuesday with seasonable temperatures. Another low will move in Wednesday and Thursday, Thanksgiving, with clouds and rain.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.