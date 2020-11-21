Skip to Content

3 injured in reported burglary and assault in Ithaca

ITHACA (WBNG) -- Three people have been injured in a reported burglary and assault that took place Friday evening.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, reports of a dispute were responded to on the 800 block of North Cayuga St.

Police say the reports were saying multiple people were hitting a male who was on the ground, and one person was armed with a baseball bat.

Police say they found three people at the scene with stab wounds.

Upon investigation, they found that one person had forced their way into entering a residence and was then confronted by the people who lived in the home, resulting in a physical dispute.

The three people who were injured were taken to area hospitals and are believed to be sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

At the scene, Ithaca Police were assisted by the Ithaca Fire Department, Bangs Ambulance, and NYSP Forensic Investigation Unit.

