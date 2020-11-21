An important conversation for survivors of suicide loss

(WBNG) -- Today, survivors of suicide loss gathered virtually for an important conversation.

UHS, AFSP, and BC Safe partnered up to host their third annual International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event.

Organizers say the event is for people who have lost a loved one to suicide. It gives them the opportunity to come together to discuss suicide and its stigma.

Organizers say it's an incredibly important conversation to have and to hear others' experiences, so they know they are not alone.

The event also included watching a documentary, lighting candles to recognize lives lost, and filling up a vase with different sands; each color representing a different type of person, like a mother, father, or veteran to name a few.

Organizers say they are grateful for the conversation, adding that they are thrilled the day was so effective, even in a virtual format.

And as the holidays approach, organizers say it's important to check in on your loved ones, as the holidays can be a challenging time for people who suffer from anxiety and depression.

They also list a number of resources for people who are struggling.

Here are some of the resources, help is always available.:

National call line: 800-273-8255

National Text line: GOT5 to 741741

UHS Psychiatricts

BC SAFE