Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii

ROME (AP) — Italian archaeological officials say the skeletal remains of two people believed to be those of a rich man and his male slave have been discovered at the site of ancient Pompeii. Pompeii officials said Saturday that the remains were found during ongoing excavation of what was once an elegant villa on the outskirts of the ancient Roman city that was destroyed by a volcanic eruption in 79 A.D. It’s the same area where a stable with the remains of three harnessed horses was excavated in 2017. Pompeii officials say the two men apparently escaped the initial ashfall from Mount Vesuvius , then succumbed to a powerful volcanic blast the next morning.