Cold night ahead some unsettled weather

TONIGHT: Partly to Mostly cloudy. Low of 26 (23-29). Winds light out of the north.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Brief passing rain/snow shower between 10AM-2PM. Showers moving through north to south. Isolated showers and patchy drizzle develop later in the afternoon. 30% PM. High of 39 (35-42). Winds out of the southeast at 10-20 mph. Breeziest late.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers developing later in the evening becoming more widespread overnight. 90%. Temperatures will be steady before warming slightly later on. Temperatures ranging between 38-47. Winds gusty at times out of the southeast changing to the west at 10-20 mph, gusting to 35.



MONDAY: Scattered rain showers during the morning, tapering off from west to east between 8AM-11AM. A mix is possible at the very end. Mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a few peeks of sunshine. 60% Early. High of 43. Low of 27. Winds out of the west at 10-15 mph.



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated lake effect showers during the morning. 20% Early. High of 39. Low of 28.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a few showers during the evening hours becoming more widespread overnight into Thursday. 20% Late. High of 46. Low of 34.



THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with the chance of showers. 40%. High of 48. Low of 38.



FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 50. Low of 38.



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 30%. High of 44.

Cloudy and chilly this evening as temperatures drop into the 20s! By tomorrow morning temperatures are starting to warm a little but mostly cloudy skies remain in place.



Around midday, there will be the chance for a brief rain/snow shower as a warm front pushes through the region. Temperatures unfortunately will not warm any behind this front and instead it will only become windy. Later in the afternoon isolated showers and patchy drizzle develop ahead of more scattered showers for the evening hours.



The most widespread precipitation will move through early Monday morning. Thankfully conditions dry out by Monday afternoon.



The northeast will remain in a very active pattern heading into next week with several chances for precipitation including Thanksgiving.