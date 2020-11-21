Fire kills 2 young children, injures 4 others

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say an early morning fire in a south Philadelphia row home claimed the lives of two young children and left four others injured, including an infant. WPVI-TV reports that neighbors called 911 to report the blaze in the Grays Ferry section shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday. Arriving fire crews reported flames shooting from the home and said three people jumped from the top floor. Firefighters rescued two others, including a 9-year-old girl who later died. Officials said a 3-year-old boy was found dead inside the home. Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel called it “a tragic morning.”