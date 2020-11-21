G-20 summit opens with Saudi urging united response to virus

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s King Salman opened the Group of 20 summit as the coronavirus pandemic overshadows this year’s gathering of heads of state, transforming it from an in-person two-day meeting of the world’s most powerful leaders to a virtual gathering of speeches and declarations. The pandemic, which has claimed more than 1.37 million lives worldwide, has offered the G-20 an opportunity to prove how such bodies can facilitate international cooperation in crises — but has also underscored their shortcomings. President Donald Trump is among those expected to participate in the closed-door virtual sessions that are taking place Saturday and Sunday. The Saudi monarch urged leaders to “rise to the challenge together”.