India says Pakistani shelling kills soldier in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The Indian army says a soldier has been killed and another wounded by Pakistani shelling along the highly militarized frontier dividing Kashmir between the two nuclear-armed rivals. An Indian army spokesman accused Pakistani troops of firing mortar rounds and other weapons along the Line of Control in southern Rajouri district. He called the incident an unprovoked violation of a 2003 cease-fire accord and said that Indian troops retaliated. Pakistan did not comment immediately. In the past, each side has accused the other of starting border skirmishes in the disputed Himalayan region, which both claim in its entirety. The reported attack comes a week after nine civilians and six soldiers were killed as Indian and Pakistani soldiers exchanged artillery fire along the de-facto border.