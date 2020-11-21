Jags activate Hayden from IR, expect him to play vs Steelers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars activated veteran cornerback D.J. Hayden from injured reserve Saturday and expect him to play significantly against Pittsburgh. They waived safety Doug Middleton to make room on the roster. Hayden missed the last three games because of a strained hamstring. His return comes days after the Jaguars placed rookie cornerback CJ Henderson (groin) on injured reserve. Hayden, Tre Herndon and either Sidney Jones or rookie Chris Claybrooks are expected to start against one of the NFL’s best receiving corps. Jones is questionable for the game with an Achilles tendon injury.