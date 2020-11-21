Judge throws out Trump bid to stop PA vote certification

A federal judge in Pennsylvania says he won’t stop officials from certifying election results that show Democrat Joe Biden winning the state by more than 80,000 votes. U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann on Saturday turned down the request by President Donald Trump’s campaign as it sought the state’s 20 electoral votes. Those votes still would not have been enough on their own to hand Trump a second term. Pennsylvania counties took different approaches to notifying voters before the election about technical problems with how they had filled out and returned mail-in ballots. Trump’s campaign argued that violated the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection guarantee.