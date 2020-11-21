Leather maker crafts wallets for members of new Congress

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — When members of the 117th Congress are sworn in in Washington, D.C., this January, each will receive a new electronic voting card, as well as a small leather wallet to keep the card in. For members of Congress, the black leather, hand-stitched wallets and voting card each contains will become part of their permanent personal effects. For the Lancaster leather maker who produced them, having the wallets in the hands – and pockets – of lawmakers will be an enduring testament to his craftsmanship.