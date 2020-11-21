Loeffler quarantining after mixed COVID test results

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is quarantining after receiving mixed results from recent coronavirus tests. A spokesperson for the Georgia Republican’s campaign says in a statement Saturday night that Loeffler took two rapid COVID tests on Friday morning that came back negative. She received another test Friday evening and the results came back positive. Loeffler tested again Saturday morning and the results were inconclusive. Her campaign says she doesn’t have symptoms. The statement says she is following CDC guidelines and informing those with whom she was in direct contact. Loeffler appeared at a campaign event with Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. David Perdue in Georgia on Friday.