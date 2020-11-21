Mortar shells hit Kabul residential areas; at least 8 dead

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says at least 23 mortar shells targeted different residential areas in Kabul, killing at least eight people and wounding 31 others. An Interior Ministry spokesperson says the shells were fired from two vehicles early Saturday. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The mortar barrage comes as representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban continue to hold talks in Qatar, though progress has been slow. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to press for a reduction in violence in his meetings with both sides on Saturday, though the Taliban have mostly ignored such previous requests.