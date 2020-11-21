Otsego Co. Department of Health updates on virus, links many cases to bar

OTSEGO COUNTY (WBNG) -- The Otsego County Department of Health is investigating 22 cases of the coronavirus which have been linked to a bar in Oneonta.

The department of health says the bar, the Copper Fox, has been linked to many reported positive cases of the virus.

Today, the DOH reported 15 newly confirmed cases in the county, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,157.

Of those cases, 77 currently are active.

The health department has also acknowledged that the majority of positive COVID cases in the county have been traced back to SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College.

