Police: Man shot and killed by officer after chase, attack

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Philadelphia-area police officer shot and killed a man after a chase that started in a residential neighborhood and ended on a golf course. Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt of the Upper Darby police department told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the man had been sought since Thursday night, when a woman who had a protection-from-abuse order against him called to say she feared he was near and might harm her. Bernhardt said a patrol officer spotted him shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday and pursued him, but was attacked and shot him after a struggle. His name wasn’t released. Police and the district attorney’s office are investigating.