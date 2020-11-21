Police: 8 injured in Wisconsin mall shooting; suspect sought

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Police searched Friday evening for the suspect in a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee mall that left seven adults and a teenager injured. Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber gave no motive for the attack at Mayfair Mall in a brief update about three hours after the 2:50 p.m. attack. He said the extent of the eight victims’ injuries was unknown, but all were alive. He said the shooter was “no longer at the scene.” when authorities arrived. Based on statements from witnesses, Weber said police were seeking a white man in his 20s or 30s and were working to identify him.